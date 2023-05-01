Museum & Archives of Vernon announces extended hours

The Greater Vernon community has asked and we have listened. The Museum & Archives of Vernon will expand the hours we are open to the public in May.



Beginning on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, our new hours will be:



Wednesday - 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Thursday - 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday - 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday - 11:00 am to 4:00 pm



"We’re happy to be able to offer more hours for the public to come check out what’s happening at the museum, as there’s almost always something new,” says Laisha Rosnau, Curator of Visitor Experience. “This spring, we’ll have three temporary feature exhibits, and we’re continually updating and revising other areas of the museum.”



Above and below: photos of the new temporary exhibit “What the Trees Tell Us: A History of the Okanagan as Told by Trees.” This exhibit is a Collaboration by Gerrasimos Martselos, Crystal-Dawn, and Nature.



This exhibit runs until September 2023 and more information can be found on https://vernonmuseum.ca/exhibits/