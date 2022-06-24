Music in the Park Dates Set

Hello, Music in the Park fans,

Save the dates for our 2022 Music in the Park program!

These free, Friday night concerts, which launch July 15 and continue until Sept. 2, are perfect for the whole family. Concerts will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the beautiful Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park, 3737 Old Okanagan Highway, and they will feature local, emerging artists and fan-favourite headline acts, with a Kids Zone to keep the little ones entertained and food trucks for those who wish to purchase food and beverages.

Visit westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark to see the full schedule, starting July 15 with new country artist Ben Klick headlining and traditional country/bluegrass band Jackson Hollow opening the show.

We hope to see you there!