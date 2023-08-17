iHeartRadio

Music in the Park postponed until further notice


west kelowna (wings)

Sorry, Music in the Park fans, with the continued poor air quality, the August 18 Music in the Park event has been postponed.

Recreation and Culture staff will work with event planners and performers to determine a new date. Stay tuned!

We thank fans for your understanding.

