NACI to recommend halting AstraZeneca vaccine for those under 55

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization will recommend pausing administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to those under the age of 55, a senior government source tells CTV News.

The new recommendation is expected to be made official later today.

Several provinces have already announced plans in line with this expected recommendation. Prince Edward Island was first out of the gate Monday morning, saying it will no longer give the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone between the ages of 18 and 29.

Manitoba and Quebec announced later in the day that they were halting vaccinations using AstraZeneca doses for anyone under the age of 55.

It is not clear why changes are being made to the guidance around AstraZeneca's vaccine at this time. Canada and many other countries had halted the use of the vaccine in seniors at the beginning of March, but rescinded that guidance two weeks later.

Canada is expecting to receive 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week from the United States, which has not yet authorized it for emergency use.

Another 500,000 doses that were delivered from the Serum Institute of India have already been distributed.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

- with files from CTV News -