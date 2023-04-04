Nadeau Brothers Named BCHL stars of the week

The BC Hockey League (BCHL) announced the Three Stars of the Week on Monday, with Penticton Vees forwards Bradly and Josh Nadeau named the First and Second Stars, for the week ending April 2.

1st Star- Bradly Nadeau

Bradly Nadeau led the league in scoring in the first weekend of the BCHL Playoffs with eight points (7G, 1A) in two games.

The 17-year-old had four goals in the Vees’ 8-2 Game One win against Trail on Friday and was named the game’s first star. A night later in Game Two, the 2023 NHL Draft prospect recorded his second consecutive hat-trick and finished with four points, as the Vees doubled up the Smoke Eaters 8-4. He was once again named first star.

The future University of Maine Black Bear leads the BCHL with seven goals in just two playoff games. He led the league in scoring in the Regular Season with 113 points in 54 games.

2nd Star- Josh Nadeau

Josh Nadeau had seven points (1G, 6A) in Penticton’s two wins over the Smoke Eaters last weekend.

The 19-year-old opened the BCHL Playoffs with three assists in the Vees’ Game One win over the Smokies. He had a primary assist on three of his younger brother’s four goals. Saturday, Nadeau had four points, including scoring his first goal of the postseason, in Penticton’s Game Two victory.

The future Maine Black Bear leads the BCHL with six assists through two games and his seven points is second in playoff scoring behind younger brother Bradly.

Honourable Mentions

Dovar Tinling: 2GP 2G-3A-5PTS

Mason Poolman: 2GP 0G-5A-5PTS

Ryan Hopkins: 2GP 0G-4A-4PTS

The Vees hit the road tomorrow for Game Three of their BCHL Interior Conference Quarterfinal series against the Trail Smoke Eaters, at 7:00 pm. Penticton leads the series 2-0. Fans can watch the game on BCHL TV or listen to Bounce 800 AM. Match Eatery & Public House in Penticton will also be showing the game.