Name of Penticton stabbing victim released by RCMP


rcmp

RCMP in Penticton are releasing the victim’s name in a homicide which occurred on December 17th, 2022, as 61-year-old Penticton resident, Tejindar Singh Randhawa.

In our continued effort to advance this investigation, and with support from the victim’s family, RCMP have released his name.

As previously stated, our investigation is progressing, and we’re confident in reassuring the public they’re not at risk,” say’s Cst. James Grandy, Penticton RCMP spokesperson.

It was believed earlier that the victim was expected to survive, however, in the days that followed his condition changed and he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred in a busy area of downtown Penticton, with several businesses and pedestrians. Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300.

 

