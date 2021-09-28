National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: A day for all Canadians

The Chief of the Okanagan Indian Band says the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Sep 30) is for all Canadians.

Byron Lewis says it's a time to reflect and remember those who survived residential schools and those who didn't come home.

"You have not only one, two or three generations of children being apprehended, you have to ask yourself, what are the actual ramifications and effects on future generations," says Chief Lewis.

He adds for many survivors, the pain is still with them.

"In a lot of cases they brought some of the abuses back home into the communities. Some of those where victims become perpetrators in certain respects, whether physical or mental abuse. That has never been dealt with, and we still some of the dysfunctions today."

Chief Lewis says he has heard the 'get over it' argument from many people as well. But asks they put themselves in the shoes of a parent whose children were taken from them.

"Look at your own child. Could you imagine them being taken from you by force, by the RCMP? And if you tried to see that child you'd be thrown in jail until you agreed that you would not see your own child."

Canadians being urged to take a moment of silence at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, for the 215 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.