National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation has a birthday

December 1, 1989, a movie hit the theaters that has become number one for most of us at this time of year.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is now 30 years old.

CTV Movie Critic Richard Crouse says, "I love this movie. It's one of those things that has become a TV staple. Certainly for me, the effectiveness of it came through watching it on television every year, usually more than once a year. It's one of those movies that's on a lot, so you end up watching 20 minutes here and 20 minutes there as you're flicking around the stations."

Fans of Christmas Vacation have likely gone through several formats in the home movie collection from Beta to VHS, then DVD to Blue Ray.

Crouse told us about a survey done by the Hollywood Reporter.

"Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is the most loved holiday film. 83 percent of adults said I watch this every single year. A Charlie Brown Christmas and the animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas were came hot on the heels of that with about 82 percent of people in the survey saying sure, we love those movies."

Crouse says that's the "nice" list.

Topping the "naughty" list is Bad Santa, followed by Die Hard and The Nightmare Before Christmas.