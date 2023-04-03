NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says $1.6 million provincial funding for local Vernon-Monashee libraries

New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu is announcing funding for local libraries, allowing library users to benefit from modernized technology, enhanced programs and services, and better access to information.

"Libraries are an equalizer and such a great resource, where everyone can access information and technology regardless of their background, age or income. As a mother of three children and as a nurse, I have benefitted from regional libraries, and like many people in our community, my family and I continue to use our libraries,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “I am so appreciative of everyone working at the libraries to provide us with valuable recourses. With increased funding, our community can look forward to expanded library services and programs, update technology and equipment, and more."

The Okanagan Regional Library is receiving $1,678,980.83.

All 71 B.C. public libraries and organizations that help libraries deliver their services will receive one-time grants totalling $45 million in addition to their annual operating funding. This will give libraries flexibility to address local priorities, including longer hours, bigger digital collections and better access to literacy and lifelong learning opportunities.

This funding gives libraries the flexibility to address local priorities while ensuring they are able to meet the evolving needs of their local communities over the coming years.

Learn More: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023MUNI0021-000385