NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says double funding for rural projects will help people in North Okanagan

New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says that double the funding for B.C.’s newest economic diversification program will enable municipalities, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations to complete more projects in rural communities, including the village of Lumby.

“As we recover from the pandemic, it is so important that we support municipalities and build up their economic potential to help communities they serve,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Our government’s support for these sewer and infrastructure upgrades will enable industrial growth for years to come, and people will benefit from these investments.”

North Okanagan is receiving $1,088,890.00 as part of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) to promote economic diversification, clean economy opportunities and infrastructure development in rural B.C.

Corporation of the Village of Lumby is receiving $1,000,000.00 for Lumby Sanitary Sewer Main Upgrades at the South Industrial Park.

Regional District of North Okanagan is receiving $88,890.00 for Mabel Lake Water and Sewer Capacity Study.

The New Democrat government is investing $66 million this year to support over 200 local, rural projects. Building resilient economies is part of the Province’s work through the StrongerBC Economic Plan to build a strong and sustainable economy through clean and inclusive growth.