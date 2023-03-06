NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says extensive funding to support great projects in Vernon-Monashee

New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says that a historic investment of almost $20 million for Vernon-Monashee will enable the community to fund key projects, ensuring that people have services they can rely on as populations grow.

"Vernon-Monashee is filled with opportunities for families, and people depend on their local government to provide services for our growing community," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Since my election, I have been working closely with the local leaders from our municipalities and the RDNO, which has resulted in many great conversations and visits from several ministers. We are continuing to invest in services that people need. With this investment in local municipalities, residents can look forward to seeing more improvements to amenities and services."

As communities continue to grow, local governments are having to meet increased strain on infrastructure and amenities including, roads, transit, water and electrical systems, as well as community centers, parks and social services. The Growing Communities Fund is a landmark investment that will see the BCNDP government distribute $1 billion across B.C.’s 188 municipalities and regional districts to support their unique needs.

In Vernon-Monashee, local governments are receiving the following:

Vernon- $9,575,000

Coldstream- $4,148,000

Lumby- $1,378,000

Regional District of North Okanagan- $3,953,000

This one-time fund supports the Union of BC Municipalities’ (UBCM) 2022 Resolution EB58, Improving Provincial Grant Process, and recommendation five of their 2021 report, Ensuring Local Government Financial Resiliency. The grants are intended to complement, rather than displace, existing infrastructure funding (like sewer, water, roads).

Learn More: https://news.gov.bc.ca/28303