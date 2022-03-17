NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says over $4 million in grants has supported local businesses in Vernon

New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says that over $4 million in grants has been distributed to help small businesses in Vernon-Monashee to adapt and recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Our business community in the Interior is so resilient and the workers and owners have been so incredible throughout the pandemic,” said MLA Sandhu. “I’m happy we were able to provide supports to help manage these challenges, and so proud of their efforts to keep people safe and working.”

The grants were distributed through a combination of different programs, including the Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant and Circuit Breaker Grant. Together, these programs invested more than $530 million in support for nearly 30,000 businesses across the province.

B.C. continues to lead all other provinces in our economic recovery from the pandemic. Supporting local business is an integral part of our StrongerBC Economic Plan, which will grow our economy while building an innovative, sustainable and inclusive future for all people in British Columbia.