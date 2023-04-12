NDP MLA says funding will help host events in the Okanagan

New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu is announcing recipients of provincial funding to help make sure local fairs, festivals and other events continue throughout 2023 and 2024.

"Each year Vernon hosts many great events that bring people in our community together," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. "These supports will help organizers keep their events going, especially since the tourism industry has overcame many challenges. I look forward to attending many of these fun filled and amazing events in the future and to seeing many happy faces enjoying these events!”

In Vernon-Monashee, 18 events are receiving a total of $295,500 including $32,100 for the Okanagan Military Tattoo, $66,700 for the Funtastic Slo Pitch and Music Festival, and $22,900 for Peak Pride 2024.

This investment into local events is part of the $30 million in one-time grants the province pledged for Fairs, Festivals, and Events to continue the recovery of a vibrant and strong tourism industry and support our innovative arts industry in B.C.

This builds upon the success of the BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Program funding in 2021, which provided one-time grants for events to safely return after facing the covid-19 pandemic. These grants for 2023 will support a range of events in locations all over B.C., and associated event costs.

