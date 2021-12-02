Nearly 2 dozen temperature records broken in B.C.

Nearly two dozen temperature records were broken or tied in B.C. on the first day of December as the third in a trio of atmospheric rivers brought unseasonably warm weather to parts of the province.

B.C. has been dealing with chaotic weather this year, from a heat dome in the summer, to a tornado and bomb cyclone earlier this fall. In recent weeks, it's been atmospheric rivers that have hit the province, bringing record-breaking rainfall and devastating floods.

But the other element that comes with atmospheric rivers, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada's warning preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan, is warmer temperatures.

"An atmospheric river not only brings moisture but it brings heat," he said Wednesday, adding that "many records" were being broken on Dec. 1.

Preliminary data released by Environment Canada Thursday showed 20 records were shattered the day before and one was tied.

Many of the records are decades old and one was set nearly a century ago. Creston saw its hottest Dec. 1 ever on Wednesday, reaching 15.5 C. That's nearly five degrees warmer than the previous record set in 1926 of 10.6.

The highest temperature that broke a record was recorded in Penticton, which got to 22.5 C on Wednesday. That's more than double the previous record for Dec. 1, which was 11.2 C set in 2012.

Other temperature records broken in B.C. according to Environment Canada's preliminary data include:

Kelowna area – new record of 17.8, old record of 13.0 set in 2012

Osoyoos area – new record of 18.1, old record of 12.3 set in 2012

Salmon Arm area – new record of 17.9, old record of 11.4 set in 1995

Summerland area – new record of 207., old record of 11.3 set in 2012

Vernon area – new record of 17.5, old record of 11.2 set in 2012

In the days ahead, however, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically in some of these areas. In Penticton, for example, it's not expected to get warmer than freezing on Saturday and snow is in the forecast.

- with files from CTV -