Nearly 30 courses at Okanagan College qualify for B.C. future skills grant toward tuition

A new grant offered by the B.C. Government can be used toward nearly 30 short-term skills training courses at Okanagan College this fall, expanding options for people who want to upgrade their skills, advance their careers and pursue in-demand jobs across the region.

The $3,500 per person grant was announced earlier this year as part of the Province’s StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, which invests $480 million into skills training and workforce development.

"Every action we are taking is designed to build a better future for people and a stronger economy for B.C.," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. "The new future skills grant will reduce financial barriers for people to acquire the skills and find the opportunities they need to thrive, and employers will be able to access the talent they need to sustain and grow their businesses."

Okanagan College, which has campuses in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm and centres in Osoyoos/Oliver and Revelstoke, has a wide range of courses qualified for future skills grant funding. Eligible offerings include Basic Accounting, Project Management, Wine Sales, Landscape Horticulture and Occupational Health and Safety certificate programs. Other options include the Facility Operator Course, Business Writing, Grant Writing and Introduction to Equity, Diversity and Social Justice.

“The future skills grant will make many short-term skills training and focused learning options more accessible to more people,” said Neil Fassina, president, Okanagan College. “We know there are individuals across our region who want to upgrade their skills, and cost can sometimes be a barrier. This funding means more people can access training opportunities that open doors to well-paying, in-demand jobs that fill real needs in our economy across the Interior.”

This week, Okanagan College launches its Fall 2023 Continuing Studies and Corporate Training catalogue of offerings, Be Inspired, which includes over 100 programs, certificates, microcredentials and general interest learning opportunities. The online brochure is available at okanagan.bc.ca/csbrochure, and hard-copy brochures are available at OC campuses across the region.

Learn more about the StrongerBC future skills grant, including how to apply and which OC courses and programs qualify, at okanagan.bc.ca/future-skills-grant.

Anyone with questions can e-mail OCfutureskillsgrant@okanagan.bc.ca for more information.

The StrongerBC future skills grant is funded by the Province of British Columbia.