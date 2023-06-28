Need to see a pharmacist for a prescription? B.C. expands options for appointment booking

Starting Thursday, British Columbians will be able to book an appointment online to see a pharmacist to get prescriptions for contraception and minor ailments – a move the province is touting as a first in Canada.

Officials announced the move Wednesday, saying it will make it easier for more people to access appointments with pharmacists, whose scope of practice was recently expanded in a move meant to alleviate some of the strain on the health-care system by providing an option other than attending an emergency room or walk-in clinic to the hundreds of thousands of people who do not have a family doctor. In addition, the option of seeing a pharmacist is meant to help people who do have doctors get seen sooner.

"It can be a hassle to get a prescription from a doctor for something routine, something like contraception, or something minor like allergies. We're all better off when we can ease the pressure on our health-care system as a whole," Premier David Eby said at a news conference, saying that longer-term plans to address the issues plaguing the system are underway.

"We also need to take steps today, to recognize that people need care today," Eby added.

People will still be able to book appointments with a pharmacist over the phone and in-person, but the online option is meant to make it easier for patients to plan ahead and to see which pharmacies in their area have appointments that will work with their schedule and meet their needs.

"I'm excited for tomorrow and the difference it's going to make in the lives of so many British Columbians as we become the first in the country where you're able to book an appointment directly with a pharmacist online all with your clicks of a button," Eby said.

The website will go online Thursday at www.gov.bc.ca/seeapharmacist

Since June 1, pharmacists in B.C. have been able to assess patients and write prescriptions for contraception and 21 conditions including allergies, cold sores, eczema, pink eye and some urinary tract infections. According to the province, 25,000 people have accessed this type of care from a pharmacist so far.

The expansion of pharmacists' scope of practice also comes two months after B.C. began providing prescription contraception for free. According to the province, pharmacists dispensed contraceptives to more than 80,000 patients in the first six weeks after they became available.

The 21 minor ailments pharmacists can assess and prescribe medication for are:

mild acne

allergies (allergic rhinitis)

pink eye (conjunctivitis)

skin rash (dermatitis)

menstrual pain

indigestion (upset stomach)

heartburn (acid reflux)

fungal infections of the skin and nails

headaches

hemorrhoids

cold sores

impetigo

canker sores (oral ulcers)

oral thrush

strains and sprains (musculoskeletal pain)

nicotine dependence

shingles

threadworms or pinworms

uncomplicated urinary tract infection

hives or itching skin, including from bug bites

vaginal yeast infection (candidiasis)

With files from CTV News Vancouver