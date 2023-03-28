Neighbourhood Small Grants application ready for Penticton residents

Movie night at the park? Chili cook-off? Block parties? Community craft night? Stories of diversity? These are some of the neighbourhood projects that have received funding over the years.

The Neighbourhood Small Grants Program is now accepting applications from individuals who have ideas for small-scale projects that will bring people together and make their neighbourhoods better places to live.

“In 2022, 25 neighbourhoods held events and celebrated where they live. Some worked together on a beautification project, some hosted small workshops or concerts, and many organized their first block party,” says Kim English, regional manager at Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen. “We’re excited to see what the residents dream up this year to make their neighbourhoods an even better place to live”.

The program, which is offered by partners Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen and the City of Penticton, provides micro-grants of up to $500 for projects that build community connections, inspire neighbourhood pride and make communities more vibrant and welcoming. This year, applicants are encouraged to focus on COVID-19 recovery projects which enhance social togetherness, and intergenerational and intercultural connections.

“This is an opportunity for Pentictonites to come together and create something good for one another”, says Sarah Desrosiers, social development coordinator with the City of Penticton, “We’ve heard a lot about how hard these last few years have been on folks, especially in terms of feeling disconnected from their community. We’re hoping that access to these small grants remove barriers for individuals wanting to create opportunities to connect in their neighbourhoods.”

Applications will be accepted beginning on April 3rd, 2023 until May 12th, 2023. They can be completed online by visiting Pencticton.ca/NSG.

“One of council’s priorities is a vibrant and connected Penticton and the Neighbour Small Grants programs helps build our sense of community,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “We strongly support this program and the connections it can build. We all enjoy the large events in the city but sometimes it is nice to meet the neighbours.”

More information can be found here, including details about 2022’s projects which were funded across the region. To learn more, a virtual information session will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.. To RSVP, email kimenglish@cfso.net