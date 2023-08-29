NeighbourWoods tree planting initiative returns to Kelowna

Bark by poplar demand - NeighbourWoods is here! The popular residential planting initiative developed to encourage citizens to help grow and preserve Kelowna’s urban forest is returning to give residents another opportunity to get a new tree for their yard. Trees are available for pre-order starting Wednesday, Aug. 30 until September 18, or until they are sold out.

Kelowna residents are invited to purchase one of the six tree varieties at a cost of $60 + GST. This season’s varieties include the Galaxy Magnolia, Hot Wings® Tatarian Maple, Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac, Redpointe® Maple, Showy Mountain Ash and the Tuxedo White Ash. There is a limited number of each tree species available for purchase. Please note that trees are restricted to one per household per year due to demand.

“We love delivering the NeighbourWoods program every year,” said Tara Bergeson, Urban Forestry Supervisor. “It might not feel like it today, but by the time the trees are ready for pick up at the end of September, it will be the perfect time to plant trees in our region, due to cooler fall weather. After what our region has been through this fire season, we hope residents will find some joy in helping grow the urban forest in our community this fall.”

Ordering a NeighbourWoods tree is as easy as one, two, tree:

· View the six tree descriptions online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods

· Order your tree of choice online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods or with a credit card by calling 250-469-8800. To order online, residents must have an active online recreation account through rec.kelowna.ca. You can set one up by calling 250-469-8800.

The NeighbourWoods pick-up event will take place on Thursday, September 28. Residents can pick-up their tree from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Mission Recreation Park Arboretum, 4105 Gordon Drive. Please bring your receipt (if applicable), proof of residency and a vehicle that’s appropriate for transporting a tree.

Planting a tree isn’t the only way to support Kelowna’s urban forest. The hot, dry days of summer are hard on trees, especially new ones. If a tree near you is parched, please help it through the season by watering it. It will pay you back with years of fresh air and shade. A five-gallon pail once or twice a week is the perfect amount.

For more information about the NeighbourWoods program, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods.