Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada

Netflix Canada is done with being basic.

The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 "basic" option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.

That means new Netflix subscribers will have to decide whether they're ready to sit through commercial breaks or fork out a bit more money for an ad-free experience.

Netflix's ad tier costs $5.99 and allows viewing on up to two screens at once with commercial interruptions.

The next level up is $16.49 per month to watch without ads, with simultaneous viewing on two devices. There's also the premium plan for $20.99 with 4K high-definition video and the option to add up to two members who don't live in their household.

The change in subscription options comes months after Netflix used the Canadian market as a testing ground for its password-sharing crackdown.

Netflix has already removed the basic tier for new subscribers and a company representative said it will also be removed as an option for current members "in the near future."

Subscribers currently on its $9.99 basic service will be grandfathered into the plan unless they switch to another option or cancel their account.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.