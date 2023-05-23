New accessible washrooms open, old ones to be removed

SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

With the opening of the new, fully-accessible washrooms in Riverside Park, the old washroom facilities will now be removed.

Preliminary work will begin Wednesday and continue until Friday, with the actual demolition slated to begin on May 29 and take up to three days. The path in the immediate area will be closed during this time.

There was a proposal that would have seen the old washrooms incorporated into the LocoLanding footprint but after further review that plan will not be moving forward and the building will be taken down.