New art coming as Public Sculpture Exhibit program returns to Penticton

New sculptures will soon be enjoying an extended stay in downtown Penticton as the City’s Public Sculpture Exhibit program returns. To celebrate, an opening ceremony including Artist Talk and Forum will be held at the Penticton Art Gallery on Sat. May 20 in the Tea Room from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“The Artist Talk and Forum features this year’s sculpture artists and explores the role of public art in defining and enhancing public spaces,” said Manager of Recreation, Arts & Culture Kelsey Johnson. “We’re looking forward to hearing from these talented artists.”

The Public Sculpture Exhibition program was created in 2016 and is a year-long outdoor exhibit of original sculptures. This year’s creations will be installed between May 18 and May 19 along the Okanagan Lake waterfront, downtown and in the Front Street roundabout.

“Art has the power to transform spaces, inspire creativity and foster a sense of community. They serve as landmarks, gathering points and inspiration for residents and visitors alike,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “The Public Sculpture Exhibition program is a key component in making art accessible. I encourage everyone to take the time to explore these new installations and celebrate the power of art to bring people together.”

A virtual walking app as well as bios and additional background on the artists are available on www.penticton.ca/publicart.