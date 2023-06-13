New Art Installation at Kelowna International Airport (YLW)

Steve Mennie: Semiotically Speaking

June 2023 to June 2024

at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW)

June 13, 2023 – Kelowna, BC: The next time you’re travelling through Kelowna International Airport be sure to stop and look up.

Above the airline check-in area, visitors can now see a series of paintings by Salmon-Arm-based artist Steve Mennie featured in the 40-foot-long exhibition space organized by the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Titled Semiotically Speaking, these works highlight the artist's interest in signs and symbols (semiotics) and take a closer look at how we use them to communicate ideas. Have you ever stared at something that’s very familiar for long enough that it begins to look strange? In a similar way, airport visitors will encounter examples of common road signs that, when taken out of their regular context, may cause them to scratch their heads and think, “how’d we ever decide that this is supposed to represent this idea?” To add to his examination of symbols, Mennie has included his own playful commentary in the form of text-based painted signage.

Through his stylistic approach rooted in realism and his unique sense of humour, Steve Mennie challenges viewers to interpret the meaning behind the icons, imagery, and text present on the everyday signs we encounter.

Semiotically Speaking is presented at the Kelowna International Airport until June of 2024.

Born in Revelstoke, BC, Steve Mennie completed his formal studies at the Ontario College of Art (now OCAD University). Afterwards, he worked for many years as a freelance illustrator and commercial artist in Toronto. Later, Mennie returned to British Columbia, where he began his career painting “en plein air” in a high realist style. He has twice been commissioned by Canada Post to design commemorative postage stamps. Mennie’s work is held in both public and private collections across Canada.