New Artistic Director for Kelowna's Rotary Center for the Arts

The Rotary Center for the Arts (RCA) announces the appointment of Anthony (Tony) James as its Artistic Director. With over 35 years of experience, James is an award-winning Executive Producer, Artistic Director, Writer, and Presenter, who has been appointed to guide the RCA's artistic vision toward continued and sustained success.

“As a leading figure in theatre productions who has pushed its boundaries throughout his career, Anthony is an outstanding addition to the RCA, the arts and culture hub of Kelowna", says Colleen Fitzpatrick, Executive Director. "Our newly re-imagined position of Artistic Director has been created due to our growing demand for high-quality performances in Kelowna, one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada. Anthony brings extensive experience and vision for RCA's accelerated growth with a combination of his broad international background coupled with a proven track record of engagement on local, national , and international stages. The RCA is thrilled to add Tony’s expertise to the Mary Irwin Theatre stage providing the community with top-tier talent and artistic support."

"It is my pleasure to join the RCA as Artistic Director for the 20th Anniversary Season," says James. "To enhance and expand the RCA's artistic scope, audience base, and programming, I will focus and commit to developing a vision that encompasses both the continued presentation of global artists and events as well as the introduction of RCA's 'self-produced' productions. As a result of this new programming directive, the RCA will be able to engage both emerging and established performing artists directly in a variety of high-quality theatrical productions in which each will be able to gain the necessary skills, knowledge, tools, and guidance for their career development. I look forward to formally announcing the 2023/24 season this Spring and encourage each of you to consider joining us at the theatre in what will undoubtedly be a spectacular upcoming season."

James' dedication to the creative arts has helped steer his passion for directing, producing, and presenting within a wide spectrum of artistic disciplines including full-length Broadway musicals, plays, cabarets, concerts, dance, opera, comedy, major galas, and new works. To date, he has been associated with the creation, management, and presentation of more than 350 projects.

Most recently he produced and directed two record-breaking sold-out productions of ‘Matilda the Musical ’ and ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’. He remains deeply committed to continuing his work to educate, support, nurture, mentor, and inspire young emerging artists on the development of their creative ambitions, dreams, and goals while also maintaining his strong relationships with award-winning international performers in music, theatre, film, television, fashion, and dance.

With a career that extends beyond North America, James remains dedicated to contributing to the vibrant cultural and artistic landscape of Kelowna and to presenting high-quality professional productions that celebrate cultural diversity, deepen the importance, and impact the arts have in schools and communities, and that offer uplifting, engaging, inspiring, and thought-provoking entertainment to all.