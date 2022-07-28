New asphalt
A heads up for motorist that use the intersection of DeHart and Gordon Drive.
It will be closed tonight at 7 pm and won’t re-open until 6 am Friday morning for paving.
Work is being done at night to avoid traffic disruptions during the day.
In 2022, the city is resurfacing just over 10 k of roadway at a cost of 3.5 million dollars.
