New asphalt

Repave-a-Parking-Lot

A heads up for motorist that use the intersection of DeHart and Gordon Drive.

It will be closed tonight at 7 pm and won’t re-open until 6 am Friday morning for paving.

Work is being done at night to avoid traffic disruptions during the day.

In 2022, the city is resurfacing just over 10 k of roadway at a cost of 3.5 million dollars.

 
 

