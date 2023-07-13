New auxiliary firefighters introduced to Predator Ridge community

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was pleased to introduce some of its newest firefighters to residents of the Predator Ridge community yesterday.

During an open house at Fire Station 3 that was hosted for nearby residents, a group of 10 new auxiliary firefighters were introduced, who recently completed basic training and orientation. As of today (July 12), the group is operational out of Station 3, located on Predator Ridge Drive.

“We are very proud of Vernon’s auxiliary force that has been serving this community for many years,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Auxiliary members in Vernon serve alongside career firefighters and help bolster our department’s resources to serve the community at large – particularly during larger fire events.”

“Today marks a special day for our department because we have been actively recruiting members who live or work in and around the Predator Ridge area with a goal of being able to offer a more regular auxiliary service out of Station 3. With the graduation of these new recruits from basic training, we are now able to realize that service goal.”

The VFRS Eight Year Strategic Plan guides the operation and balanced growth of the fire department. As part of that plan, the department staffs Station 3 with career firefighters during high risk periods (such as extreme heat events with extreme fire danger ratings). When Station 3 is not staffed, career firefighters are deployed from Stations 1 and 2, located downtown and in the Okanagan Landing area, respectively.

Now with an expanded auxiliary force that has members who live or work in the Predator Ridge area, Vernon Fire Rescue will be able to deploy firefighters from Station 3 more often. The auxiliary crew assigned to Station 3 is trained to attack a fire from an exterior position while more resources are en route. Non-fire responses will continue to be dispatched from Stations 1 and 2.

“In addition to introducing our newest members and celebrating their training accomplishments, we’d like to take a moment to thank all of the auxiliary and career firefighters in Vernon – past and present – for the great work and service they have provided over the years. Serving the community as a firefighter is a courageous and community-minded thing to do and we are grateful for your service,” said Chief Lind.

The current VFRS strategic plan will end in 2025, which means the department will begin developing a new multi-year plan next year. As part of that development process, Vernon Fire Rescue will be seeking public input to help inform the plan and its goals and objectives in delivering effective and efficient fire rescue services across the community. More information about public input opportunities will be provided when it becomes available.