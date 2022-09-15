New Board of Directors for Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Providing leadership and support to local businesses and non-profits is the priority of the Greater Vernon Chamber’s 2022/23 board of directors.

During an in-person annual general meeting Sept. 15, Robin Cardew was confirmed to a second one-year term as president while a board of returning and new directors was endorsed for a one-year term.

“I am extremely excited about our new board of directors and each of them brings expertise and skills that will not only move the Chamber forward but will maintain the organization’s reputation as the leading voice of business in the North Okanagan,” said Cardew, who owns Robin Cardew Chartered Professional Accountant.

“These are challenging times for businesses and non-profits, and whether it’s inflation, the labour shortage, restrictive regulations or other issues, the Chamber will continue to provide strong advocacy on behalf of its members and the business community.”

Along with Cardew, the 2022/23 board of directors includes:

Kari Sargeant, Organizing Chaos by Design– vice-president

Ryan Mackiewich, WealthCo – secretary-treasurer

Krystin Kempton, Nixon Wenger Lawyers – past-president

Darren Bradley, North Okanagan Community Life Society - director

Scot Durward, Tolko Industries – director

Michael Molnar, Restoration Lands – director

Kirndeep Nahal, Lake City Law - director

Brett Squair, Davidson Lawyers - director

Darrin Taylor, Axis Intervention Services – director

Trevor Thera, Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies - director

Martin Von Holst, Martin Von Holst Personal Real Estate Corporation – director

The AGM also included a review of Chamber activities and an update on economic and development by the City of Vernon’s manager of economic development, John Perrott, and the manager of tourism, Torrie Silverthorn.

Also, during the AGM, there was an opportunity to recognize those individuals retiring from the board:

Jonathan Blais, Kelly Kedrosky, Shane Kohlman, Kennedy Raine and Deb White.

“I want to thank Jonathan, Kelly, Shane, Kennedy and Deb for their contributions to the Chamber and for their outstanding commitment to the community. The Chamber wishes them all the best with their future endeavours,” said Cardew.

The Greater Vernon Chamber is a non-profit organization that was formed in 1897, and it currently has 600-plus members. For more information on the benefits of being a Chamber member, CLICK HERE.