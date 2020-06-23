New buildings at Gyro Beach vandalized

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit and the City of Kelowna are looking for information after new buildings at Gyro beach were vandalized by taggers.

On June 22 nd , 2020 just before 1:00 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit foot patrol officers were advised by citizens of mischief to City of Kelowna buildings at Gyro beach in the 3400 block of Lakeshore Road. Officers noted large graffiti tags with the characters “SEKC” in red spray paint.

“Our officers were advised that the graffiti appeared sometime overnight between June 21 st and June 22 nd ,” says Cst. Solana Paré. “Investigators are looking for witnesses who may recognize the tag. The Kelowna RCMP want to remind those responsible that graffiti and other vandalism is a criminal offence.”

If you have information related to the mischief, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 20-35784. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at or at 1-800-222-8477.