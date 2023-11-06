New campaign in BC schools to try and kick habit of youth vaping

Young people in B.C. will be better informed as the Province launches its anti-vaping campaign in schools to help children and youth learn about the adverse effects of vaping and make educated decisions.

"We know that vaping is addictive and everyone, especially younger generations, should know the risks and effects it may have on their health," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "That is why we implemented vaping regulations and announced the A-Z of vaping campaign, a campaign that provides children and youth in B.C. with digestible, effective information. Now, with this information being shared in schools, young people can stay informed and feel empowered to take control of their health and wellness."

Vaping products contain nicotine, the same addictive substance in cigarettes and other commercial tobacco products. They also contain numerous chemicals, such as formaldehyde, and new chemicals may be created when the e-liquid is heated. When inhaled, these substances can irritate and cause damage to the lungs.

"It's critical that our kids know the health risks of vaping," said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. "The A-Z of vaping campaign continues our work with parents, schools and teachers to help students in B.C. get the right information and make informed decisions about their health."

Although the legal age to purchase vaping products in B.C is 19, children and youth are more likely to develop a nicotine dependence. Nicotine dependence can result in withdrawal and cause symptoms such as headaches, shakes, dizziness and feelings of anxiety or depression. Nicotine also affects memory and concentration, can alter brain development, reduce impulse control, and cause cognitive and behavioural issues in children and youth.

On Oct. 30, new anti-vaping posters, signage and pamphlets were distributed to B.C. schools, providing information about the risks of vaping and resources for youth who want to learn more and/or take steps to quit vaping.

This campaign follows the launch of the Province's A-Z of vaping campaign, which was successfully introduced online and social media platforms in spring 2023. Through youth engagement and feedback, the A-Z of vaping campaign was designed to talk about the ingredients commonly found in vaping products and explain the negative effects.

QuitNow also launched a new website aimed at encouraging young people to adopt a vape-free lifestyle. The site shares information about the environmental, economic, social and health impacts of vaping.

The long-terms effects of vaping continue to be studied and the Province will continue to inform youth and parents of the known effects.

Learn more:

To learn more about the A-Z of vaping campaign, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/vaping/the-a-z-of-vaping

Health information for youth is available here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/vaping/health-info-for-youth

For support and information about quitting vaping, visit: https://www.quitnow.ca/