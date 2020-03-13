New CEO for Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Moss as new CEO of the food bank. As the past Executive Director of Freedom's Door, Trevor comes to us with 21 years of leadership and administrative experience in the non-profit sector, and brings with him a strong emphasis in collaboration with organizations, and a desire to create strong partnerships within the community.

Trevor's role officially begins on March 30, 2020 and will be joining our newly appointed executive team at that time, consisting of Tammie Watson, Chief Development Officer, and Adam Barker, Chief Operating Officer.

We would like to also take this opportunity to extend our sincerest appreciation and thanks to Tammie Watson, who in fulfilling the Interim Executive Director position for the past 8 months, brought her incredible skills to all aspects of the role, and towards the transition of the new leadership team.

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank is dedicated to providing much needed food and support to those living in Kelowna and West Kelowna. Many families struggle to make ends meet and children suffer the most with 33% of our clients being children under the age of 15