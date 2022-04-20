A new CEO for CMHA Kelowna has been announced. Mike Gawliuk,

currently the Director of Service Delivery and Program Innovation at the organization, has accepted the

role of CEO effective June 1, 2022.

After completing a rigorous selection process, CMHA Kelowna Board Chair Stuart Yanow says Mike’s

incredible experience, knowledge of the organization and community, and his strategic relationships

make him perfect for the role. “Mike believes strongly in the power of strategy and collaboration. He

takes a thoughtful approach to the work, and has a deep respect for the CMHA Kelowna team and the

individuals who use our programs and services.”

Gawliuk has dedicated his career to the non-profit sector when he started working with at-risk youth

and individuals experiencing homelessness, and has served in senior leadership roles for the past 17

years. He has a BA in Psychology and has completed his Master’s degree in Leadership.

Gawliuk joined CMHA Kelowna in 2011, and was instrumental in the development of some of the

organization’s most innovative programs, including Housing First, Scattered Sites, and Foundry

Kelowna, a mental health and substance use clinic for youth 12-24 years of age and their families.

He has been involved with a number of local, provincial, and national level organizations. He was a member of Kelowna’s Journey Home Task Force on Homelessness, and currently works with the Local Community Advisory Board on Homelessness, the BC Non – Profit Housing Association, the National Learning Community on Youth Homelessness and A Way Home Canada. In 2017, Gawliuk was recognized as one of Kelowna’s Top 40 over 40 and received a Community Leader Award for his work developing Foundry Kelowna. “From the Board’s perspective, it is an incredible advantage for CMHA Kelowna to have Mike Gawliuk as the new CEO. We are excited to see the organization continue to flourish under his leadership.”

Current CEO, Shelagh Turner, will remain in the role until May 31, 2022.