New Chief and Council elected for Westbank First Nation

A final count of ballots is complete in the Westbank First Nation (WFN) election and results include a new Chief and two new Council Members.

Robert Louie has been elected WFN’s Chief after receiving 258 votes and beating out Roxanne Lindley by 131 votes.

Louie, who previously held the office of Chief for 24 years, is the owner of Indigenous World Winery and Distillery, Kelowna West Manufacturing Home Park and other business ventures. Earlier this year, Louie was recognized by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business with a lifetime achievement award.

The four Councillors serving alongside Chief Louie include incumbents Andrea Alexander and Jordan Coble, and newly elected Councillors Angie Derrickson and Sara Tronson.

The 2022 election saw 391 votes cast with five ballots being rejected, out of 701 eligible voters. Council will be sworn in at an Oath of Office meeting, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, to each serve a three-year term.