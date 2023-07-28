New Community Flagpole installed at City Hall

A new flagpole has been installed on the grounds of City Hall.

Situated behind the decorative rock fountain in Spirit Square, near the entrance to City Hall, the new flagpole provides community groups an opportunity to display special flags in recognition of significant events, or to promote a community group’s goals, objectives or initiatives.

Community groups interested in having a flag flown are encouraged to review the City of Vernon’s Flag Policy and submit an application online, which can be found on the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/flags.

Requests to fly a flag on the Community Flagpole will be evaluated by City Council on a first-come, first-served basis.