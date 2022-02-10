New Computer for Lake Country 649 Winner

Joshua Sherman is looking forward to treating himself to a new computer after scoring exactly $47,849.70 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on November 27, 2021.

The Lake Country resident purchased his ticket from the Lake Country Husky on Highway 97 and was driving home from his parent’s house when his girlfriend checked it for him.

“I didn’t believe it,” he recalled. “A few days later it really set in once I told my parent’s and I got really emotional.”

On how it feels to win? “Shocking… anything can happen, and anyone can win!”