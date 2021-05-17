New Consulting Partner for Community Safety Plan

Crime Prevention Supervisor Colleen Cornack provided Kelowna council with an update on the Community Safety plan.

"Since our last report to council, the project management team has modified our engagement approach. We are now involving a wider cross section of the community through dialogue circles run by service providers and community groups including residents' associations throughout the city."

Cornack says since the program was approved by council last fall a steering committee has been formed. She says the project timeline and engagement with the steering committee were impacted by the provincial election. The steering committee is comprised of senior representatives from the city, local health authorities, RCMP, School District 23, and government ministries.

"The other update to our timeline is multiple staff changes within the Community Safety Plan's original consulting firm caused staff to pivot. We identified a need to terminate this contract and procure a new consulting patner, and in April of this year the Canadian Municipal Network for Crime Prevention came on board," Cornack said.

She says the partner currently represents over 100 communities in the country and has significant experience assisting communities develop community safety and well-being plans.