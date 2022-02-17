New Costco Warehouse opens in Kelowna

Costco Wholesale opened a new warehouse club today in Kelowna – located at 2125 Baron Road. The new and improved warehouse has created more than 100 additional jobs and an opportunity for local residents to benefit from even more conveniences and savings than what was provided by the previous Costco warehouse at 2479 BC-97 in Kelowna.

“With the opening of this new warehouse, we can serve all of our members in the Kelowna and surrounding area and can bring new consumers and businesses to uncover the benefits of a Costco membership,” said Pierre Riel, Senior Vice-President and Country Manager, Costco Wholesale Canada. “We are very proud to share this new location with our valued members and member businesses in the local community and throughout the area.”

“We are thrilled about the Costco Wholesale Kelowna relocation,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “The upgraded Costco has created valuable employment opportunities for the region, and will strengthen the local economy by offering a wider selection of goods and services to our residents and visitors.”

The new 167,000 square-foot location features wider aisles and a larger selection of food offerings than in the past. It also includes a larger variety of specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, fresh meat, expanded produce area, rotisserie chicken section, optical centre – including an on-site independent optometrist – a newly-introduced hearing aid centre, five tire centre bays, large food court, gas station with 24 pumps, propane station and an expanded pharmacy. With 14 checkout registers, a new self-checkout section with nine stations and 1,000 shopping carts, the warehouse features 871 parking spots – 246 spots more than the former Kelowna location.

The new Kelowna warehouse is 24 per cent larger than the previous location. Like all other Costco Wholesale warehouses, the new Kelowna location offers more than 3,800 high-quality items at unbeatable value. The company provides a wide range of products and services for members’ personal use and helps small to medium-size businesses save money on both supplies and items for resale.

Costco Wholesale is open to members only. The annual fee is $60 for a Business Membership or $60 for a Gold Star Membership. All Costco Wholesale memberships include a FREE household card, and are valid at Costco locations around the world.

Executive Membership

At an annual fee of $120 per year, Costco also offers an enhanced Executive Membership that includes a 2% reward (up to $1,000 annually) on all qualifying Costco purchases and a FREE household card. Those who choose the Executive Membership option receive exclusive merchandise offers, as well as special incentives on Travel Insurance, Payment Processing, Portable and Self-storage, and more.

Costco members can also make purchases at Costco.ca, where they will find thousands of additional items that are available online only.