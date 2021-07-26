New Daycare Proposed for Hwy 33 E
Kelowna council heard a presentation Monday for the form and character of a proposed daycare centre.
Councillor Luke Stack is pleased with the design. "When I look at the overall building I think what a nice addition to that area. I think it's really interesting and will add some good form and character to the area up there."
The daycare to be located at 1759 Highway 33 East.
It will have space for 36 children and eight staff.
The development will include a learning barn with classrooms, a two-storey council house for administration, and a community gathering room.
