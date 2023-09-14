New digital tool provides easy access to local business data

The City’s Economic Development department is unveiling a new digital tool that puts the latest economic data into the hands of all business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, real estate agents, students and anyone else curious about accessing local research.

The Cityviz Economic Data Portal, available at penticton.ca/data, offers easy access to view statistics involving Penticton's economic and demographic landscape. Key data points are available at a glance, with their sources readily available for those who wish to dig deeper.

“This digital tool builds upon services we have developed in recent years, offering even more robust data in one user-friendly location. The goal is to provide our local business owners and entrepreneurs the information they need for any stage of strategic planning, whether it’s to research the market, prepare their business plans or plan future growth,” says Anthony Haddad, General Manager of Community Services.

“The portal also supports our City goals of encouraging labour attraction, business development and overall economic growth, with this new tool being a significant resource for new investors to Penticton.”

Fast Facts

In 2022, Penticton witnessed a population growth of 1.3% over the previous year.

The number of businesses in the city grew by 4.6% in the same period.

Of the businesses operating locally, 36.4% employ staff. The majority of these are small businesses, with the most significant segment having between 1-4 employees.

14.4% of all Penticton workers work from home, reinforcing a growing trend toward remote work. Over half of these are in legislative or senior management positions and 40% are highly educated.

The total workforce in Penticton, for those over the age of 15, stands at 17,420.

The new tool features multiple dashboards of data, plus the ability to download your selected information into a detailed report, turning it into a PDF or PowerPoint slideshow. The data includes economic indicators including business counts, labour force and housing statistics, real estate sales and even a listings of available commercial rental properties.

For those looking to start or relocate their business, the tool can combine information, such as population data and industry trends, to help with decisions. Plus, if you want to stay updated, you can sign up for emails when new data is added.

The City has partnered with CityViz to provide this data portal, which compiles data into one user-friendly platform. Data comes from sources such as Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CHMC), Statistics Canada, BC Stats, the City of Penticton and many others.

For an in-depth look and to start your data journey, visit penticton.ca/data.