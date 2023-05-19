New District of Coldstream Community Hall and Childcare Centre to open

On Friday May 26, 2023 the District of Coldstream will celebrate the official grand opening of the Coldstream Community Hall & Childcare Facility. The community is invited to see the new facility and join in the celebration! Friday, May 26, 2023 1:00 – 7:00 pm 9909 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream BC This fun-filled event will provide the community with an opportunity to mix and mingle with neighbours, enjoy live music and refreshments, and play some games! Attendees can also view the facilities and tour the site. The schedule of events is noted as follows:

Schedule of Events

1:00 pm • Ribbon Cutting at front doors/photo opportunity

1:05 - 1:30 pm • Mix and Mingle • Music Entertainment: Frasers’ Edge

1:30 pm • Official Ceremony

2:00 - 2:30 pm • Musical Entertainment: Frasers’ Edge • Tours & Games table

2:45 - 3:45 pm • Musical Entertainment: Kerry Parks • Tours & Games table

4:00 - 5:00 pm • Musical Entertainment: Carolyn Anele with Hugh Spinney • Tours & Games table

5:15 - 6:45 pm • Musical Entertainment: Keith Hustler • Tours & Games table

For more information on booking space at the Hall, please visit www.coldstream.ca or contact the Community Hall staff at (236) 600-0030 / community@coldstream.ca.