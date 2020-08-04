New Downtown Kelowna COVID Testing Centre

Press release from Interior Health on August 4, 2020:

Interior Health (IH) is opening a new COVID-19 testing and assessment centre in downtown Kelowna today, providing more access for testing to people who may have been exposed to positive cases in the community.

The temporary COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre is located at Interior Health’s Community Health and Services Centre (CHSC), 505 Doyle Avenue, and open for testing during evening hours, 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., seven days per week. Individuals do not require an appointment and will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are taking a different approach and trying something new at the CHSC,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, IH Chief Medical Health Officer. “Many of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kelowna this month have been in their 20s and 30s, and live, work and socialize downtown. This site is set up to be convenient and accessible for these individuals and others, so that getting tested when you may have been exposed to COVID-19 is easy, and we can stop the spread.”

The Centre will be in place for two weeks, with potential for it to be extended longer should there be a continued need.

IH’s Testing and Assessment Centre at the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) will continue to offer COVID-19 testing by appointment, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days per week to all individuals with symptoms, however mild. Appointments at the UPCC can be made my phone: 250-469-6985.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Keep your gatherings small and spend time only with those you know. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Find information on Interior Health COVID-19 testing here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information/

Find information on public exposures within the Interior Health region here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/public-exposures/