New Driving Simulator App for New BC Drivers

ICBC, in partnership with the provincial government, TELUS and Project Whitecard Inc., is launching a new simulation and training tool for inexperienced drivers, called Street Sense.

Street Sense is an interactive application designed to help pre-drivers, inexperienced drivers, and drivers new to B.C., learn and gain experience in recognizing and avoiding potential hazards on the road in a safe, online environment.

Novice drivers in B.C. are 1.5 times more likely to crash than experienced drivers are*, and since 2020, the number of drivers obtaining their learner's licence in B.C. has increased by 24%.

Street Sense is now available on multiple devices including: mobile app, web, computer download and virtual reality headsets (coming soon), and includes 15 scenarios based on conditions and situations specific to British Columbia.

In this demonstration​, the user faces several scenarios, including merging into a multi-lane roundabout. The goal is to recognize the potential hazards and navigate through them all safely.

“With more British Columbians getting their driver's licence than ever before, we encourage new drivers to use the Street Sense app as another tool to gain experience detecting hazards and keep them and others safe while behind the wheel," said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC Vice President, Customer Experience and Public Affairs.

Street Sense is one of the many ways we're preventing crashes and making roads safer for all British Columbians.