New e-scooter parking strategy rolling out in Vernon’s downtown core

The City of Vernon would like to thank everyone who completed the e-scooter survey this past spring. The survey results are being used to report back to the Province of B.C. on the Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program in which Vernon has been participating for the last three summer seasons.

A common theme identified in early review of the survey data is that residents have concerns with how people park shared e-scooters after completing a trip. In response, the City has worked closely with Neuron Mobility, the operator of the local shared e-scooter program, to implement defined e-scooter parking areas throughout the city where there is a higher congestion of e-scooters.

Starting today (Friday), 12 black mats with e-scooter icons are being rolled out in key locations throughout Vernon to show preferred parking locations for shared e-scooters. The goal is for Neuron users to park on the mats to help keep local infrastructure clear of obstructions.

This parking strategy has been implemented in other Canadian cities with positive results. To help with improving shared e-scooter parking throughout the community, Neuron users are reminded to park their device responsibly and to keep all sidewalks, pathways, and bike routes clear.

The City of Vernon continues to analyze the e-scooter survey data and will report back to Council with the results in the Fall. A report will then be forwarded to the Province for review.

For more information on the Province of B.C.’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program, visit the Province’s website at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/transportation-environment/active-transportation/policy-legislation/motor-vehicle-act-pilot-projects