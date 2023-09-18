New evac alert for Upper Park Rill Creek Fire

The alert area includes the west side of Willowbrook Road from 2592 Willowbrook Rd., north to the south side of Orofino Road. It also includes Lillian Road, Ripley Lake Recreation Site, and Madden Lake Recreation Site.

The following properties were placed on alert:

2591 Willowbrook Road

2609 Willowbrook Road

2681 Willowbrook Road

2737 Willowbrook Road

2807 Willowbrook Road

2839 Willowbrook Road

2867 Willowbrook Road

2895 Willowbrook Road

130 Lillian Road

170 Lillian Road

143 Orofino Road

455 Orofino Road

The fire has burned 2,043.8 hectares since it was discovered on Aug. 18.