iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
23°C
Instagram

New evac alert for Upper Park Rill Creek Fire


rdos

The alert area includes the west side of Willowbrook Road from 2592 Willowbrook Rd., north to the south side of Orofino Road. It also includes Lillian Road, Ripley Lake Recreation Site, and Madden Lake Recreation Site.

The following properties were placed on alert:

  • 2591 Willowbrook Road
  • 2609 Willowbrook Road
  • 2681 Willowbrook Road
  • 2737 Willowbrook Road
  • 2807 Willowbrook Road
  • 2839 Willowbrook Road
  • 2867 Willowbrook Road
  • 2895 Willowbrook Road
  • 130 Lillian Road
  • 170 Lillian Road
  • 143 Orofino Road
  • 455 Orofino Road  

The fire has burned 2,043.8 hectares since it was discovered on Aug. 18.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175

Early Edition Audio

34