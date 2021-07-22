New Evacuation Order for Nk'mip Creek Fire
More evacuation orders issued due to the Nk'mip Creek fire.
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says the order applies to Electoral area "A". A full list of properties can be found here.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN EVACUATION ORDER IS ISSUED
- You must leave the area immediately.
- Follow directions of emergency responders and travel designated or safest route available.
- Register as an evacuee at the designated Reception Centre or online: ess.gov.bc.ca
- If you need transportation assistance from evacuation area, call RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225
- If you identify as having extraordinary needs, contact RDOS EOC for assistance.
- Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, do not shut off refrigerators and freezers.
- Close all windows and doors.
- Please store your Firearms in accordance with Section 118 of the Firearms Act.
- Close gates (latch) but do not lock.
- Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbor or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles than you have to.
- Take critical items only if they are immediately available:
- government-issued ID
- medications
- eyeglasses
- valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information)
- immediate care needs for dependents
- Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.
- Pet owners and hobby farmers with concerns for their animals should make arrangements when an Evacuation Alert is issued. Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT) can help: 250-809-7152
- Farmers who require assistance, please call RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225
- Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.