New face at Ok College

Okanagan College is welcoming a provincial and national leader in health care to its academic team.

Carly Hall will be joining Okanagan College as Dean, Health and Social Development, which offers nine programs training the next generation of healthcare and social development professionals.

“Carly brings extensive experience leading curriculum development provincially and leading professional bodies nationally as the health care sector experiences rapid change. We are confident she will quickly become a valued leader to Okanagan College students and the organization as a whole,” says Dr. Andrew Hay, Okanagan College Provost and Vice President Academic.

Hall officially joins OC on Aug. 8, replacing Yvonne Moritz – who will continue serving Okanagan College in her role as Associate Vice-President Education Services.