New face of KGH Foundation

After an extensive, nationwide search, the KGH Foundation has found its new CEO close to home.

Allison (Allie) Ramchuk has been named the KGH Foundation’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Ramchuk is well-known in the community for her previous role as the foundation’s Chief Development Officer for the past five years. She assumes the position from the outgoing incumbent, Doug Rankmore, who held the role for the last 10 years.

“Allie demonstrates the vision and qualities we feel are needed as the organization embarks on a new era of innovation and growth,” says Darrell Porubanec, KGH Foundation Board Chair.

Ramchuk joined the foundation in 2017 following successful development roles with Okanagan College and YMCA Okanagan.

“I am pleased to welcome Allie to her new role,” says Susan Brown, CEO of the Interior Health Authority.

When asked how she is feeling about the new position, Ramchuk needs no time to consider her response. “Timing is everything. I’m ready,” she says. “I have an incredible team, and together with the support of our remarkably generous community, we are going to launch a new era in world-class health care in the southern interior.”