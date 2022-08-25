New Fall bus routes announced by BC Transit: extra trips along school routes

BC Transit and its regional partners* are informing customers of seasonal schedule adjustments in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, effective September 4, 2022.

This change will provide increased service from current summer-level service to fall service, including additional trips on school routes.

These changes include:

Additional trips on routes 1 Lakeshore, 6 Glenmore/UBCO Express, 8 University/College and 97 Okanagan

Routes that serve schools K-12 will be adjusted to meet demands

Re-instatement of service on routes 4 Pandosy/UBCO Express and 13 Quail Ridge

Due to an ongoing labour shortage,BC Transit say they are offering a base level service similar to what is typically provided in the fall. This means that there may be more service that is not listed in the Rider’s Guide as more resources become available. Visit bctransit.com/Kelowna for schedules, maps and trip planning, or nextride.kelowna.bctransit.com for up to the minute trip information.

BC Transit’s ridership has recovered to approximately 75 per cent on average across the province. BC Transit and their regional partners* are thanking riders in the Kelowna area for their continued support in bringing local ridership levels in this community to over 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.