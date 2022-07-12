New Fire Chief for Wilson's Landing

During last evening’s weekly Wilson’s Landing Fire Department training session, a new chief received his shoulder epaulettes from his predecessor and RDCO fire services manager Ross Kotscherofski.

Paul Zydowicz (zid-eh-VICH) is now wearing the department’s white chiefs’ helmet.

He takes over from the retiring Ronaye Beck who has served in the leadership role since July 2019 and will continue as a member of the department.

Chief Zydowicz is well acquainted with the 20-member paid-on-call department which provides first medical response, fire prevention and suppression services to Westside Road communities from Trader’s Cove to Shelter Cove including Lake Okanagan Resort.

He joined the department as a firefighter recruit in 2016, rising through the ranks and was appointed deputy chief in 2019.

Kotscherofski says “Paul’s demonstrated his passion to the department and the community over the course of his six years of service. He’s a natural leader and instructor, implementing training in areas like emergency driving, pump operation and the proper use of firefighting apparatus. Paul’s experience includes fighting several wildfires including last summer’s Brenda Creek and White Rock Lake fires.”

Kotscherofski adds “On behalf of the Regional District, I wish the best to former chief Beck for her outstanding dedication and service to the residents of the Wilson’s Landing fire service area. Ronaye was instrumental in the training and development of the department’s First Medical Response program and wildfire responses.”

Meanwhile, the RDCO continues active recruitment for a new chief for North Westside Fire Rescue. In the interim, Shawn Barnes continues to support the 30-members of the department as acting chief.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan provides fire protection and suppression services through four paid-on-call departments in the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing communities within the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas. Each department provides services specifically for its fire protection area and is funded by property owners living within the fire department jurisdiction.

