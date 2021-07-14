New Fire Near Brenda Creek
A wildfire has ignited south of the connector near Brenda Creek.
BC Wildfire Service says the fire is approximately 40 hectares in size and is out of control.
Six personnel, 3 helicopters, airtanker support and additional resources responding to the fire.
