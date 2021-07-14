iHeartRadio

New Fire Near Brenda Creek

Wildfires

A wildfire has ignited south of the connector near Brenda Creek. 

BC Wildfire Service says the fire is approximately 40 hectares in size and is out of control. 

Six personnel, 3 helicopters, airtanker support and additional resources responding to the fire. 

