New flight path for aircraft arriving to YLW

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is a hub airport for the Okanagan Valley and key contributor to the regional economy. Ensuring airport accessibility is critical to the safe and efficient movement of people and goods in YLW’s unique operating environment.

YLW is working with NAV CANADA to introduce a new Required Navigation Performance Authorization Required (RNP-AR) approach in January 2024, which will provide a new flight path for aircraft arriving into YLW from the south on runway 34 and help minimize disruption to service during low visibility weather conditions, such as rain, snow and fog.

RNP-AR leverages satellite positioning and modern flight management systems to allow an aircraft to fly a precise three-dimensional approach while avoiding obstacles such as mountainous terrain.

Residents are invited to attend information sessions hosted by YLW and NAV CANADA to learn more about this additional approach. The information presented at all sessions will be identical. The sessions are a drop-in format with opportunities for residents to talk to staff and ask questions to learn more about the new approach, impacts and benefits.

Information Sessions:

· Wednesday, Nov 1

o 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

o Okanagan Mission Community Hall - (4409 Lakeshore Rd, Kelowna)



· Thursday, Nov 2

o 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

o Rutland Centennial Hall – (215 Shepherd Road)

Additionally, YLW and NAV CANADA will be at the YLW Fall Travel Show to share information about the new approach.

· Saturday, Oct 28

o 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Drop-in, no formal presentations

o KF Centre for Excellence – 5800 Lapointe Drive (as part of YLW Fall Travel Show)