New Foundry BC app transforms access to vital services for youth, caregivers

Youth and their caregivers around British Columbia now have faster, easier access to mental health and substance use services and supports through the new Foundry BC app.

Co-created by youth for youth, the Foundry BC app offers young people aged 12 to 24 and their caregivers access to integrated health and wellness services through their mobile device or an online web portal: www.foundrybc.ca/virtual

Services offered through the app and web portal include drop-in and scheduled counselling, primary care, peer support and group sessions.

"Our young people were dealing with immense pressures even before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has amplified the stress on their mental health, including increasing anxiety, depression and substance use," said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "I'm grateful that today, on Child and Youth Mental Health Day, we are removing more barriers to create faster and easier access to the help youth need. Regardless of where they are in B.C., young people will be able to use the Foundry BC app or web portal to connect to the caring and qualified staff that Foundry centres are known for."

At a time when in-person services have been reduced due to COVID-19 safety measures, the Foundry BC app and web portal will allow young people and their caregivers to schedule virtual appointments in advance, access same-day support through messaging, audio or video sessions, join group sessions with peers, and access web-based tools and resources.

As with all Foundry services, no referrals are required, and services are free and confidential. For youth and caregivers who have limited or no access to the internet, Foundry's provincewide virtual services team also provides support by phone at 1 833 FOUNDRY (1 833 308-6379).

The Foundry app will continue to evolve over the coming year to offer additional services, including new features such as wellness goal setting, medication tracking, employment supports and a "circle of care" program where youth can allow service providers and their caregivers to collaborate online.

"There is nothing more pressing than ensuring children and youth throughout B.C. receive the supports they need to have the greatest chance for success and happiness," said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development. "The virtual services offered by the Foundry - accessible through this app, made by and for youth - will play a key role, matching young people with early interventions to help them overcome challenges and get back on the road to wellness."

The Foundry app and its virtual supports and services broaden Foundry BC's reach and complement in-person services currently offered through a network of 11 centres throughout the province in Abbotsford, Campbell River, Kelowna, Richmond, Ridge Meadows, Terrace, Victoria, Penticton, Prince George and two locations in Vancouver (Granville and the North Shore). Work is underway to expand the Foundry model to 19 centres provincewide.

The Province has provided approximately $1.6 million to support the Foundry's virtual services, including the development of the Foundry app. The Foundry model is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.'s roadmap for making mental health and addictions care better for people in British Columbia, with a focus on children, youth and young adults.

The Foundry BC app is available for download through the Apple Store and Google Play store.